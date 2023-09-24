US presidential candidate Desantis is against Ukraineʼs membership in NATO

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Ron Desantis, opposed Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. He believes that this is not in the security interests of the United States.
Bloomberg writes about it.
"I don’t think [Ukraineʼs] NATO membership is in our interest, to me. All that would do was add more obligations to us, so if you’re adding more obligations, then what are benefits that we’re getting in return?” — he said.
Desantis also spoke about aid to Ukraine. In his opinion, the US should not give unlimited aid if Ukraine "does not use leverage to end the war."
- The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Desantis is one of the main competitors of Donald Trump, who has already announced his intention to run for president. Desantis has made controversial statements about the war: first, he called for increased military aid to Ukraine, but then he called the war a "territorial dispute." After the criticism, Desantis called Putin a war criminal.