US presidential candidate Desantis is against Ukraineʼs membership in NATO

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Ron Desantis, opposed Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. He believes that this is not in the security interests of the United States.

Bloomberg writes about it.

"I don’t think [Ukraineʼs] NATO membership is in our interest, to me. All that would do was add more obligations to us, so if you’re adding more obligations, then what are benefits that we’re getting in return?” — he said.

Desantis also spoke about aid to Ukraine. In his opinion, the US should not give unlimited aid if Ukraine "does not use leverage to end the war."