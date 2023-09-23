The defense forces destroyed 510 invaders and 106 units of their equipment in a day

Last day, the Defense Forces eliminated 510 occupiers and 108 units of enemy weapons and equipment. Russian troops tried to recapture lost positions in the area of Andriyivka (south of Bakhmut), Robotyny and Verbovoy (Zaporizhia region), but without success.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff announced Andriivkaʼs release on September 15, the military calls her the "key" to Bakhmut. Before the war, it was a small village of a few dozen houses, now it has been completely destroyed.

At the same time, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi believes that a breakthrough in the Melitopol direction can happen after the Ukrainian army reaches Tokmak. It is approximately 20 kilometers from Robotyny and Verbovoy, where the fighting is currently ongoing.