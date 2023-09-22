Rocket attack on Kremenchuk: the number of injured has increased to 31

The number of injured in Kremenchuk after the Russian missile attack, which occurred in the afternoon of September 22, has increased to 31. Among them are three children. One person is considered dead. 16 people were hospitalized.

Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this.

He did not specify where exactly the Russians hit, but noted that surrounding buildings were damaged. Search operations at the site of the impact have already been completed.

"Tomorrow, a specialized commission will work in the city, which will inspect the objects and record all the damage. People whose property was damaged will receive compensation. We will provide financing from regional and local budgets," Lunin wrote.