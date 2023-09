Russian aviation launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk. There is a hit in the civil infrastructure.

There are dead and wounded people at the site of the attack, Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava regional military administration, said.

Currently, it is known that air defense forces shot down one of the missiles.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration added at 7:16 p.m. that 15 people are currently known to have been injured, including one child. One person died.