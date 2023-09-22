Russia fired from “Iskanders” at the residential quarter of Kurakhove. 16 people were injured

On the evening of September 21 at 10:00 p.m., the Russian invaders attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region. The Russians fired two missiles from the Iskander system at a residential quarter in the center of the city.

The National Police reported that 15 civilians and a policeman were injured in the attack.

Among the wounded are six women and nine men. An employee of the Kurakhove police department was also injured.

A two-story building was destroyed by a direct hit. In total, 23 apartment buildings, a school, two shops, a transformer, garages and eight cars were damaged.