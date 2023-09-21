The SBU reported the suspicion to the managers of the plant in Sumy. They supplied the Russians with pumps for nuclear reactors

The Security Service eliminated the scheme for supplying pumps to Russia. They were manufactured at one of the factories in Sumy. The authorized capital, immovable and movable property of the enterprise were seized.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale war, the management of the Sumy plant developed a scheme to supply Ukrainian products to Russia to circumvent sanctions. For this, they used "gasket companies" from several countries in Europe and Asia. They purchased pumps allegedly for their own needs, and then shipped the goods to final customers in the Russian Federation.

This equipment was also sold to two Asian countries for the construction of nuclear power plants under the leadership of Rosatom.

During the searches, documents, computer equipment and mobile phones containing evidence of the crime were seized from the suspects.

Two plant officials were informed of the suspicion under part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity committed by an organized group). They face up to 10 years in prison.