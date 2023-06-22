The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion to a Russian billionaire — he exported raw materials for “Rosatom” from Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to a Russian billionaire Serhiy Kabarhin for involvement in war financing (Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, he exported strategic raw materials for "Rosatom" from Ukraine to Russia.

The Russian used the controlled Ukrainian JSC "Kirovohrad Ore Management", where rare types of clay are mined, which are needed for the construction and repair of technological facilities at potentially dangerous industrial and energy facilities.

The Security Service of Ukraine notes that Kabarhin gave an instruction to supply rocks from the Ukrainian enterprise allegedly to third companies. In fact, they were included in the business structures of "Rosatom" and "Lukoil". The deliveries were made through the Russian front company "Borovytsky Refractories Plant".

At the same time, the Russian billionaire sent some building materials from the "Kirovohrad Ore Administration" to the Russian troops at the front for the construction of fortified areas.

In September 2022, 500 million hryvnias were seized on the corporate rights and property of Russian shareholders in the ownership structure of JSC "Kirovohrad Ore Mining and Processing Company".