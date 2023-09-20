An analogue of the Russian register of foreign agents has appeared in Kazakhstan — there are already 240 people and organizations

The State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan has published "the register of persons who receive money or other property from foreign states, international and foreign organizations, and foreigners." 240 organizations and people, including some media and journalists, contributed there.

This is written by the Kazakh publication Exclusive, which was also included in the register.

Human rights organizations, bank offices and auditing companies were also included in the list. However, the legislation of Kazakhstan does not impose restrictions on companies and people entered into this register.

Since 2018, the tax legislation of Kazakhstan requires reporting on financing from abroad, and in 2022, amendments appeared, which provide that the list of organizations that received such financing must be public.