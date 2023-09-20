An analogue of the Russian register of foreign agents has appeared in Kazakhstan — there are already 240 people and organizations

The State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan has published "the register of persons who receive money or other property from foreign states, international and foreign organizations, and foreigners." 240 organizations and people, including some media and journalists, contributed there.
This is written by the Kazakh publication Exclusive, which was also included in the register.
Human rights organizations, bank offices and auditing companies were also included in the list. However, the legislation of Kazakhstan does not impose restrictions on companies and people entered into this register.
Since 2018, the tax legislation of Kazakhstan requires reporting on financing from abroad, and in 2022, amendments appeared, which provide that the list of organizations that received such financing must be public.
- Russia passed a law on foreign agents back in 2012, when Putin returned to the presidency. These laws became more and more strict, now any natural person or media that "engages in political activity" and receives funding from abroad can be recognized as a foreign agent in Russia. Failure to comply with the law (marking "foreign agency", annual declarations, entry in the register) may even result in criminal liability. Every week, the Russian authorities announce new lists of foreign agents, which usually include opposition journalists, human rights activists, and opinion leaders.
- In March, the Parliament of Georgia adopted in the first reading the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence". With this document, the authorities wanted to introduce a register of so-called foreign agents — non-profit legal organizations and mass media that are financed from abroad by more than 20%. The bill was called a tracing paper of the Russian law on foreign agents. Because of this, hundreds of people went to protests. The police violently dispersed the demonstrators, using tear gas and water cannons. The European Parliament urged Georgia to refrain from the law on foreign agents because it would call into question Georgiaʼs future pro-European path. On March 10, the Parliament of Georgia stopped consideration of the draft law on foreign agents, failing the vote.