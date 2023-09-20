Peopleʼs deputies of Lyudmila Marchenko set a bail of 53,600 hryvnias. She has to hand over her passport

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure for Peopleʼs Deputy Lyudmila Marchenko in the case of abuse of influence.
This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
Marchenko was granted bail in the amount of 53,600 hryvnias. She was also ordered to hand over her passports, to appear before the detective, the prosecutor and the court at the first request, to inform about a change of place of residence and work, to refrain from communicating with witnesses and other suspects.
- The investigation suspects Marchenko and her assistant Anastasia Kolesnyk of having bribed men of draft age into the Shlyah system so that they could leave the country. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau showed a video in which Marchenko threw money over the fence of the house, trying to get rid of it before the visit of the law enforcement officers.
- Kolesnyk received suspicion on September 5, and Marchenko on September 11. On September 18, Kolesnyk was given bail, almost the same as Marchenkoʼs now.