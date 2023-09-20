Peopleʼs deputies of Lyudmila Marchenko set a bail of 53,600 hryvnias. She has to hand over her passport

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure for Peopleʼs Deputy Lyudmila Marchenko in the case of abuse of influence.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

Marchenko was granted bail in the amount of 53,600 hryvnias. She was also ordered to hand over her passports, to appear before the detective, the prosecutor and the court at the first request, to inform about a change of place of residence and work, to refrain from communicating with witnesses and other suspects.