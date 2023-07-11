Sale of border crossing permits. NABU reported the suspicion to Liudmila Marchenko, a deputy from “Servant of the People”.

The National Anti-corruption Bureau informed the Peopleʼs Deputy about suspicion of bribery (Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code). She is accused of selling border crossing permits with the help of regional military administration officials.

Several media writes that it is about the deputy of the "Servant of the People" faction Liudmila Marchenko — her assistant was caught taking a bribe at the beginning of July. At that time, "Babel" sources in the law enforcement agencies confirmed that it was Marchenkoʼs assistant.

According to the investigation, Marchenko, together with his assistant, promised "clients" to issue permission to leave the country through the "Shlyah" system. They valued their services at $5,300. During the search, they found part of the bribe — $2,800.

Marchenko probably issued permits through officials of the Ternopil regional military administration.

NABU also published recorded conversations of suspects in which permits are discussed for money.