The Verkhovna Rada voted for the immediate opening of the register of declarations

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) approved the Presidentʼs veto and amended the law on the restoration of the EU-declaration. The changes provide for the immediate opening of declarations.

The results of the vote were reported by the MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

341 MPs voted in favor, i.e. the constitutional majority.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

Judging by the photos published by parliamentarians, only one MP voted against, 19 did not vote at all.