The Verkhovna Rada voted for the immediate opening of the register of declarations

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) approved the Presidentʼs veto and amended the law on the restoration of the EU-declaration. The changes provide for the immediate opening of declarations.
The results of the vote were reported by the MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
341 MPs voted in favor, i.e. the constitutional majority.
Judging by the photos published by parliamentarians, only one MP voted against, 19 did not vote at all.
- On September 5, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada returned the electronic declaration of assets (draft law No. 9534) to officials and civil servants, but rejected a key amendment to make the declarations open immediately. That is, according to those rules, the register had to be closed for another year, because of which no one would publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to promise the draft law. The opening of e-declaration was also demanded by Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the countries of the "Big Seven" and the European Union.
- Then Zelensky instructed Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna to hold consultations with partners regarding this draft law. Based on these consultations, he made decisions. Public organizations also asked to veto the law, and the petition for this received a record 83 000 votes.