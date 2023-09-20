The Defense Forces eliminated 520 occupiers over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 520 soldiers, 7 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, as well as 34 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 273 980 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation struck the control post, struck 16 on the clusters of the occupiers, their weapons and military equipment, and 3 on the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile forces hit control points, an anti-aircraft missile complex, 9 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare station.