France initiates a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

France initiates a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The politicians talked against the background of Azerbaijanʼs statement about the start of the "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh. The parties consider the use of force unacceptable and appeal to international mechanisms for de-escalation.

Official Azerbaijan is ready to meet "with the representatives of the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region", but they are not going to stop hostilities until the dissolution of the unrecognized "autonomy".

"In order to stop anti-terrorist measures, the illegal Armenian armed formations must surrender all their weapons, and the illegal regime must be dissolved," the administration of the President of Azerbaijan said.

Otherwise, "anti-terrorist measures will continue until the end."