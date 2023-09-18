Bloomberg: The EU may present a 12th sled package against Russia in October

The European Union continues discussions on filling the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, which may be announced in October, for example, during the EU-US summit.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

The “G7” countries are promoting the idea of banning purchases of diamonds from Russia and also support the proposal to hand over confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine.

Some EU members, including Poland and the Baltic states, are calling for new sanctions against Russiaʼs liquefied gas, nuclear, and IT sectors. However, there are still countries that are against it.

Poland wants to strengthen sanctions on some goods adopted in previous packages. Proposals include reducing quotas on synthetic rubber imports, making steel restrictions more effective, and more. Warsaw is also seeking a new package of sanctions against Belarus.

The package of sanctions against the Russian Federation is likely to include further steps to suppress Russiaʼs ability to circumvent EU sanctions through third countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

In the coming weeks, the European Commission will put forward proposals to introduce a tax on excess profits from the profits that the frozen assets of the Russian central bank generate in clearinghouses, despite opposition from the European Central Bank.