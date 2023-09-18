Chinaʼs Foreign Minister visits Russia for security talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came to Russia for security talks. This may be preparation for Putinʼs visit to Beijing.
The BBC writes about it.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Wang Yi would be in Russia for four days for "strategic security consultations." He will meet with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov.
The Russian media write that the key topic will be a full-scale war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. They will also discuss the "expansion of NATOʼs forces and infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region"
- The visit of the Chinese diplomat Wang Yi takes place immediately after the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia. According to Western media, Moscow asked Kim Jong Un for ammunition in exchange for technology and oil. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine informed that North Korea has been supplying Russia with ammunition for a month and a half.
- At the end of August, Bloomberg wrote that Putin will go to China, and this will be his first visit abroad after issuing an arrest warrant. Sources note that the Kremlin is preparing Putinʼs visit to China for the "Belt and Road" Forum, which will take place in October.