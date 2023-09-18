Chinaʼs Foreign Minister visits Russia for security talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came to Russia for security talks. This may be preparation for Putinʼs visit to Beijing.

The BBC writes about it.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Wang Yi would be in Russia for four days for "strategic security consultations." He will meet with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov.

The Russian media write that the key topic will be a full-scale war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. They will also discuss the "expansion of NATOʼs forces and infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region"