Bloomberg: Putin will go to China, this is his first visit abroad after the issuance of an arrest warrant

The president of Russia agreed to the first foreign visit after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to its own anonymous knowledgeable sources.

Three knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg that the Kremlin is preparing for Putinʼs visit to China for the Belt and Road Forum in October. One of the sources said that Putin had accepted Xi Jinpingʼs invitation to attend the event.

Putin last visited China in 2022 for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, on the eve of February 24.