The police are investigating the death of the former head of the Kherson region Hennadii Lahuta

The police have opened a criminal investigation into the death of the ex-head of the Kherson region Hennadii Lahuta. The case is being treated as "intentional murder" with the additional qualification of "suicide."
This was reported to "Babel" by the police press service.
Lahutaʼs body was found on September 16 in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. The investigation is ongoing.
Yesterday, September 18, it became known that the former head of the Kherson region Hennadiy Lahuta died. The Regional Military Administration wrote that he "died", but did not specify the details. The local publication "Most" wrote that Lahuta died in one of the Kyiv hospitals.
- Laguta served as the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration from October 2021 to July 2022. In this position, he met a full-scale invasion. Zelensky dismissed him by decree of July 9.
- In February 2023, SBU notified Lahuta of suspicion under two articles — fraud and forgery of documents. The case concerns an SUV that he could appropriate.