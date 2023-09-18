The police are investigating the death of the former head of the Kherson region Hennadii Lahuta

The police have opened a criminal investigation into the death of the ex-head of the Kherson region Hennadii Lahuta. The case is being treated as "intentional murder" with the additional qualification of "suicide."

This was reported to "Babel" by the police press service.

Lahutaʼs body was found on September 16 in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. The investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday, September 18, it became known that the former head of the Kherson region Hennadiy Lahuta died. The Regional Military Administration wrote that he "died", but did not specify the details. The local publication "Most" wrote that Lahuta died in one of the Kyiv hospitals.