Zelensky dismissed the head of Kherson oblast, Hennadiy Lahuta

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Hennadiy Lahuta from the position of the head of Kherson oblast state administration.
This is stated in the relevant decree.
Lahuta was dismissed on the basis of his application. The duties of the head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration are assigned to Dmytro Butrii. He is the deputy head of the Oblast State Administration and already managed the oblast — from April to June 2019.
- On June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the head of the Kherson oblast state administration, Hennadiy Lahuta.
- At the end of October 2021, Zelensky dismissed the then head of the Kherson State Administration, Serhii Kozyr, and appointed Hennadiy Lahuta in his place.