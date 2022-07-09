Zelensky dismissed the head of Kherson oblast, Hennadiy Lahuta

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Hennadiy Lahuta from the position of the head of Kherson oblast state administration.

This is stated in the relevant decree.

Lahuta was dismissed on the basis of his application. The duties of the head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration are assigned to Dmytro Butrii. He is the deputy head of the Oblast State Administration and already managed the oblast — from April to June 2019.