“Oppenheimer” earned $912 million and became the highest-grossing biopic in history

"Oppenheimer" by Christopher Nolan became the highest-grossing biopic in history, earning $912.7 million at the global box office, as writes "The Wrap".
Thus, the film surpassed "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 2018, which collected $910.8 million.
The tape tells about the work and life of the theoretical physicist, professor of the University of California in Berkeley Robert Oppenheimer, who headed the Manhattan Project of the USA to create nuclear weapons during the Second World War.
The script was based on the novel American Prometheus: Triumph and Tragedy by J. Robert Oppenheimer, awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2006.
The main role was played by Cillian Murphy, and the film also starred Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek.
It should be noted that Malek won his first Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and although he appears only for a few minutes in Oppenheimer, his episodic character is extremely important: the scientist David Gill adored Oppenheimerʼs work, and his testimony later revealed a conspiracy against the scientist Lewis Strauss, who was never appointed as the US Secretary of Commerce because of it.
"Oppenheimer" is still in theaters and is currently considered one of the main contenders for the Oscar.