“Oppenheimer” earned $912 million and became the highest-grossing biopic in history

"Oppenheimer" by Christopher Nolan became the highest-grossing biopic in history, earning $912.7 million at the global box office, as writes "The Wrap".

Thus, the film surpassed "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 2018, which collected $910.8 million.

The tape tells about the work and life of the theoretical physicist, professor of the University of California in Berkeley Robert Oppenheimer, who headed the Manhattan Project of the USA to create nuclear weapons during the Second World War.

The script was based on the novel American Prometheus: Triumph and Tragedy by J. Robert Oppenheimer, awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2006.