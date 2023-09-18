At night, air defense destroyed 17 missiles and 18 drones

At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 18 out of 24 Shahed-136/131 drones and all 17 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-based cruise missiles that Russia used to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Command.

Iranian drones flew from two directions: Prymorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Cape Chauda (Crimea). A total of 24 strike UAVs were recorded in the direction of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

At the same time, the occupiers launched 17 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from eight Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Volgograd region.

All missiles were destroyed within Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.