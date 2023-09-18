Budanov: Ukrainian fighters may have time to break the Russian land corridor with Crimea by winter

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov informed that the Defense Forces may have time to break Russiaʼs land corridor with occupied Crimea before the onset of winter.

He said this in an interview with "The Economist".

"Contrary to the statement of the Russian Federation, it has absolutely no strategic reserve," the head of the MDI emphasized.

According to him, the 25th Russian combined army, which has now been prematurely deployed on the eastern front around Lyman and Kupyansk, has only 80% of the personnel and 55% of the necessary equipment.

Budanov added that the size of the mobilization reserve is the only advantage of the Russian Federation. "To be honest, human resources in Russia are unlimited. The quality is low, but the quantity is sufficient," noted the intelligence chief. According to him, other Russian resources are being depleted.

In addition, Budanov believes that the slow pace of advancement against a well-prepared and entrenched enemy is simply a reflection of reality. He does not understand those who predicted the rapid collapse of the Russian lines.

"The counteroffensive continues. Ukraine still has time. The dirty season is still more than a month away. And this is a fact," says the chief intelligence officer.