The Ukrainian military announced the liberation of Klishchiivka in Donetsk region. Zelensky confirmed

The Ukrainian military published a video and wrote that Klishchiivka in Donetsk region was finally freed from the Russian invaders.

They added that the village was retaken by the forces of 80 separate amphibious assault brigades, 5 separate assault brigades, and the United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut".

In an evening video message, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the release of Klischyivka and praised Ukrainian fighters.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi also wrote that Klishchiivka was cleared of Russians.

Before that, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, published a photo of fighters of the "Lyut" brigade with the caption "Ukraine always gives back its own." Later, he thanked the soldiers for deoccupation.

Андрій Єрмак / Telegram

The photo was posted on social networks yesterday, noting that it is Klishchiivka in the direction of Bakhmut. The OSINT community wrote that Ukrainian troops managed to clear almost the entire northern part of the village, completing its de-occupation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on the liberation of the village, but in its evening report as of September 17, it noted that the Defense Forces successfully repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka and Byla Hora areas of the Donetsk region.