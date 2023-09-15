Soviet symbols are removed from the obelisk “Hero City Kyiv” in the capital

In the capital, Soviet symbols are being removed from the obelisk "Hero City Kyiv" on Halytskyi Square.
This was reported on September 15 by the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Hanna Starostenko.
The stars on the sides and the annotation board in Russian were removed from the obelisk. And they also changed the inscription "1941" to "1939" — the year when the Second World War began.
- On May 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law allowing the removal of Soviet and imperial cultural monuments from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. The Ministry of Culture advises not to dismantle some objects of artistic value, but to move them to special places.