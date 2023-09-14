Hasidim gather in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. The Israeli police have already arrived in the city

Hasidic pilgrims flock to Uman for the annual celebration of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 30 000 pilgrims are expected. Only today, 8 726 Jews entered the country. A coordination headquarters and reinforced patrols of law enforcement officers are already operating in the city.
Also, on September 13, Israeli policemen arrived in the city. They have already checked the area of compact living and pilgrimage of the Hasids.
In addition, a combined rescue squad was deployed in the city. They will work here until September 19.
- Despite the war, 23 000 Hasids came to Uman last year, so they are expected this year as well. Their safety was not guaranteed at that time due to the constant threat of missile and drone attacks. The special services then reported that some of the Iranian drones that Russia launched in the south of Ukraine were supposed to attack the Hasids in Uman. This was allegedly one of Iranʼs conditions.
- Pilgrims are advised to refrain from visiting Uman this time, but the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration has started preparing for Rosh Hashanah.