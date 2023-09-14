Hasidim gather in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. The Israeli police have already arrived in the city

Hasidic pilgrims flock to Uman for the annual celebration of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 30 000 pilgrims are expected. Only today, 8 726 Jews entered the country. A coordination headquarters and reinforced patrols of law enforcement officers are already operating in the city.

Also, on September 13, Israeli policemen arrived in the city. They have already checked the area of compact living and pilgrimage of the Hasids.

In addition, a combined rescue squad was deployed in the city. They will work here until September 19.