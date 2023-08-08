Cherkasy regional military administration began preparing for Rosh Hashanah. Despite the war, they are waiting for the arrival of the Hasids

The Cherkasy Regional Military Administration has started preparing for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which will begin in a month (from September 15 to 17).
A meeting of the special commission with the security and defense sector and all specialized services was held with the participation of Israelʼs ambassador Liron Finkelstein.
"First of all, we coordinate our work on security measures. They, like last year, will be strengthened. I will inform you in detail later. We are also working on other areas, having the experience of previous celebrations. It is about the provision of medical assistance, the functioning of public catering establishments, the work of utility workers, anti-epidemic measures, etc.”
- Despite the war, 23 thousand Hasids came to Uman last year, so they are expected this year as well. Their safety was not guaranteed at that time due to the constant threat of missile and drone attacks. The special services then reported that some of the Iranian drones that Russia launched in the south of Ukraine were supposed to attack the Hasids in Uman. This was allegedly one of Iranʼs conditions.
- Pilgrims are advised to refrain from visiting Umani this time as well.