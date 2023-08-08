Cherkasy regional military administration began preparing for Rosh Hashanah. Despite the war, they are waiting for the arrival of the Hasids

The Cherkasy Regional Military Administration has started preparing for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which will begin in a month (from September 15 to 17).

A meeting of the special commission with the security and defense sector and all specialized services was held with the participation of Israelʼs ambassador Liron Finkelstein.

"First of all, we coordinate our work on security measures. They, like last year, will be strengthened. I will inform you in detail later. We are also working on other areas, having the experience of previous celebrations. It is about the provision of medical assistance, the functioning of public catering establishments, the work of utility workers, anti-epidemic measures, etc.”