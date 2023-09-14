The appeal obliged to dismantle the temple-kiosk on the territory of the Museum of the History of Ukraine

The Northern Court of Appeal of Kyiv confirmed the obligation to free the site from the illegally built temple-kiosk on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Culture informed about this on September 14.
The "temple-kiosk" was built without any permits, it is located in the buffer zone of UNESCO monuments, where new construction is prohibited, and it also violates the ensemble of the historical archaeological complex "Desyatynna Church".
In addition, the location of this building on the site of the museum contradicts its intended use.
- On February 15, 2023, the Economic Court of Kyiv ordered the demolition of the "temple-kiosk" on the territory of the Museum of the History of Ukraine, but then an appeal was filed against this decision.
- In 2004, the head of the museum, Serhiy Tchaikovskyi, granted permission to build a temple-kios near the Desyatynna Church to the UOC MP community. In 2012, the community acquired ownership of the building, while the land remained in the possession of the museum. In 2021, the museum filed a lawsuit demanding the demolition of the temple on its territory.