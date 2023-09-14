The Pentagon has created a new team to investigate the use of US aid in Ukraine

The US Defense Ministry has created a monitoring group that will monitor Ukraineʼs use of American aid.

CNN writes about it.

The new group was created amid calls from Republican lawmakers to step up oversight of how the money is used.

According to the Pentagonʼs inspector general, the high-ranking US representative began work in Ukraine at the end of August, and additional personnel will join him by the end of September.

This is the first time since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation that the inspector general will have staff in Ukraine.