The number of victims of the earthquake in Morocco reached almost three thousand

The death toll from the powerful earthquake in Morocco on September 8 has reached 2 946, and the number of injured has risen to 5 674.
Morocco World News writes about it.
Aid continues to arrive in the affected regions, and rescuers are trying to clear debris in remote areas.
So far, it has been possible to unblock several roads, which made it possible to deliver aid to villages that were isolated due to the earthquake.
- Earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred on Friday evening in the area of the city of Marrakesh — the fourth largest in Morocco, where about a million people live. According to the US Geological Survey, it was the largest earthquake in Morocco since 1960, when at least 12 000 people died.