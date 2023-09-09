In Morocco, the death toll from the earthquake exceeded a thousand

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Interior, the death toll from the earthquake in the country has reached 1,037. At least 1,204 people are injured.

The BBC writes about it.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountains, 71 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakesh. Residents of the provinces of Al-Khauz, Ouarzazate, Marrakesh, Azilal, Chichaua and Taroudant felt the tremors.

