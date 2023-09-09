One of the strongest earthquakes occurred in Morocco, 300 people died

In the evening of September 8, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 occurred in Morocco, killing at least 296 people.

This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior of Morocco, Reuters cites.

The dead are from the cities and provinces of El-Khouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaua and Taroudant. Also, at least 153 people were injured.

Residents of Marrakesh, the closest major city to the epicenter, said some buildings had collapsed in the old city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A resident of the mountain village of Asni, near Marrakesh, said most of the houses there were damaged.

This earthquake was the deadliest in Morocco since the 2004 earthquake near the city of El Hoceima, which killed more than 600 people.