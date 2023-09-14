The occupiers shelled a village in the Kherson region — a 6-year-old child was killed and others were injured

On the night of September 14, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Novodmytrivka (Kherson region), with artillery. A six-year-old boy died, his 13-year-old brother was hospitalized in serious condition. Three more people were wounded — they were neighbors who wanted to help the children, but came under enemy fire.

The Office of the Prosecutor General writes that the prosecutorʼs office has started an investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

Russian shells hit a private house and its territory. Other houses and farm buildings were also damaged.