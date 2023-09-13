The Prime Minister of Armenia confirmed that his country will ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court will be ratified in the country in its entirety.
Armenpress writes about it.
"The government has sent the Rome Statute to the Parliament and, according to my position and the position of our faction, it will be fully ratified. This has nothing to do with the relations between Armenia and Russia, it concerns our security," Pashinyan said in the parliament.
The Government of Armenia sent the Rome Statute to the Parliament for ratification on September 1. The speaker of the parliament, Alen Simonyan, said that it will be ratified, as it is necessary for the country against which "war crimes are being committed." Here he meant the conflict with Azerbaijan.
- In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin. He is suspected of illegally deporting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia. Countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are obliged to comply with the order.
- Recently, Armenia has been taking many steps to distance itself from Russia. On September 8 of this year, the ambassador of Armenia in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was strongly protested due to "a series of unfriendly steps", namely: the launch of the ratification procedure of the Rome Statute, the trip of the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Kyiv with the transfer of humanitarian aid, as well as the holding on the territory of Armenia military exercises with the USA, which started on September 11.