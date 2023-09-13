The entire leadership of one of the regional MMCs was exposed on the documents for evasion in the Odesa region

The entire leadership of one of the district military medical commissions (MMC) was exposed in the Odesa region. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this on September 13.

For money, officials helped men evade the draft on the basis of fictitious documents about unfitness for service due to their health, they sold fake medical reports with difficult diagnoses. More than 20 fake medical certificates could be made during the day.

The cost of services is from seven to ten thousand dollars. The amount depended on the urgency of the order. The men used this certificate from the MMC so that they could be removed from the register so that they could go abroad.

The head and two secretaries of the district MMC were informed about the suspicion.

In addition, SBU identified five men who tried to take advantage of this scheme and notified them of suspicion for evading conscription (Article 336 of the Criminal Code).

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode