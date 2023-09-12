Zelensky signed a decree on the review of all decisions of the military medical commissions since the beginning of the full-scale war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the review of all decisions of military medical commissions that were adopted since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Therefore, the president put into effect the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council dated August 30, 2023, "On military medical examination in the Armed Forces."

Control over the inspection of the VLK was entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov.

The decisions of the military medical commissions, which were adopted since the day of the full-scale invasion of Russia, February 24, 2022, will be reviewed.