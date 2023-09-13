At the MTV Video Music Awards, Ukrainian director Tanya Muino won one of the nominations

In the USA, the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 ceremony was held for the creation of video clips. In the nomination "Best Art Direction" the Ukrainian director Tanya Muino won.

This is stated on the website of the award.

Tanya Muino received an award for the clip "Attention" for Doja Cat. She was also nominated in the main Video of the Year category, but lost to singer Taylor Swift, who won all nine nominated categories with the song "Anti-Hero".

Here is a list of all the winners of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards:

Video of the Year — Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”);

Artist of the year — Taylor Swift;

Song of the Year — Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”);

Album of the year — Taylor Swift (“Midnights”);

Best New Artist — Ice Spice;

The best performance of the year — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (“Sugar Rush Ride”);

Best Collaboration — KAROL G, Shakira (TQG);

The best pop artist — Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”);

The best Hip-Hop artist — Nicki Minaj (“Super Freaky Girl”);

Best R&B Artist — SZA (“Shirt”);

The best Rock artist — Måneskin (“THE LONELIEST”);

Best Latin Artist — Anitta (“Funk Rave”);

Best Afrobeat — Rema & Selena Gomez (“Calm Down”);

Best K-Pop Artist — Stray Kids (“S-Class”);

The band of the year — BLACKPINK

The best song of the summer — Jung Kook ft. Latto (“Seven”);

Best Alternative Song — Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste (“Candy Necklace”)

The best choreography — BLACKPINK (“Pink Venom”);

Best cinematography — Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”);

Best Visual Effects — Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”);

Best Director — Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”);

The best art direction — Doja Cat (“Attention”);

Best editing — Olivia Rodrigo (“Vampire”).

Who is Tanya Muino?

Ukrainian designer, director and music video maker. She was born in 1989 in Odessa, and her father is Cuban by nationality. Until the age of six, Tanya lived in Cuba.

In 2016, Tanya Muino began collaborating with the singer MONATIK — she shoots almost all of his music videos. She also shot music videos for NK, the group "Time and Glass", Nadia Dorofeeva, Vera Brezhneva, ROZHDEN and others.

Muino became the record holder for the number of awards in the nomination "Best video clip" of the annual Ukrainian YUNA award. She also twice became the "Clipmaker of the Year" at the M1 Music Awards.

In 2019, Tanya began collaborating with Western artists. Last year, she made a music video for Katy Perry, which received 32 million views. In 2020, Tanya made a music video for the British band Yungblud and the singer ROSALIA, and in 2021 — for the rapper Lil Nas X and the singer Cardi B.