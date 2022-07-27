Clips by Ukrainian director Tanu Muiño won nine nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Clips by Ukrainian director Tanu Muiño won nine nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards 2022. The award ceremony will take place on August 29.

Tanu announced this on her Instagram.

The jury recognized three works of the Ukrainian woman: a clip for Harry Styles for the song "As It Was", a clip for Normani and Cardi Bi for the track "Wild Side", as well as a video for Post Malone and The Weeknd for the song "One Right Now".

The first work won in 5 nominations:

"Video of the year";

"Best directorial work";

"The best pop video";

"Best Cinematography";

"The best choreography".

Normani and Cardi B clip — three nominations:

"Best R&B Video";

"Best Cinematography";

"The best choreography".

Post Malone and The Weekndʼs work is nominated for Best Collaborative Video.

Who is Tanu Muiño?

Ukrainian designer, director and clip maker. She was born in 1989 in Odesa, and her father is Cuban by nationality. Until the age of six, Tanu lived in Cuba.

In 2016, Tanu Muiño began collaborating with the singer MONATIK — she shoots almost all of his music videos. She also shot music videos for NK, the group "Time and Glass", Nadia Dorofeeva, Vera Brezhneva, ROZHDEN and others.

Muiño became the record holder for the number of awards in the nomination "Best video clip" of the annual Ukrainian YUNA award. She also twice became the "Clipmaker of the Year" at the M1 Music Awards.

In 2019, Tanu began collaborating with Western artists. Last year, she made a music video for Katy Perry, which received 32 million views. In 2020, Tanu made a music video for the British band Yungblud and the singer ROSALIA, and in 2021 — for the rapper Lil Nas X and the singer Cardi B.