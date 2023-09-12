SBU detained an ex-deacon of the UOC MP — he sent men abroad as “missionaries”

In Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an ex-deacon of the UOC MP, who was sending men of conscription age abroad as "church missionaries." The price for the "service" started at $4.5 thousand.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The impersonator forged "lists of missionaries" who, allegedly on behalf of the head of the diocese, can go to the EU on behalf of the religious community. The man submitted forged documents to the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Speech.

The suspect tried to smuggle six evaders abroad. He was detained "hot", and during searches, computers, phones and SIM cards with evidence of equipment and money received for "services" were seized.

The man was informed of the suspicion of illegally transporting people across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code). This is punishable by up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.