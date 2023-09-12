The Defense Forces destroyed 33 artillery systems and eight tanks of the occupiers over the past day

There have been 30 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops over the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine liquidated 550 occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians are trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the areas of Novoselivske (Luhansk region), Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region). Unsuccessfully, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka.

Ukrainian fighters repelled more than ten attacks by the occupiers in the Robotyne and Novodanylivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Defense Forces were successful in the areas south and southeast of Robotyne, they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

The aviation of Ukraine carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the invaders. Units of missile troops and artillery and unmanned systems hit 12 artillery means, the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, the command post and the munitions warehouse of the occupiers.