The government confiscated the Kyiv apartments of Russian designer and propagandist Artemiy Lebedev

The government transferred the assets of Russian activist and propagandist Artemiy Lebedev to the State Property Fund.

Among the assets are two apartments in Kyiv, with an area of 138.5 m² and 193.2 m². All proceeds from the sale of the property will go to the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. Artemiy Lebedev justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.