A National Guard officer who beat a subordinate received a year and a half disciplinary punishment

The Ivano-Frankivsk city court sentenced a National Guard officer who beat a conscript soldier in one of the military units of the region. The man will serve his sentence in the disciplinary battalion of military personnel for 1.5 years.

Such a sentence is due to the "sincere remorse" of the defendant and the fact that this is his first prosecution.

On April 18, a video of a conscript being beaten appeared on the Internet. An officer used force on a subordinate after the soldier reprimanded him for profanity.

The officer was found guilty of exceeding official authority under martial law.