MFA: The issue of providing Ukraine with “Taurus” missiles is moving forward

The issue of Germany handing over long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine is moving forward.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine on September 11 following the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok.

"We discussed in detail the provision of long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Today, we better understand the specifics of the process of making a final decision by the German government. For its part, Ukraine is ready to do everything necessary to speed it up. According to the results of the negotiations, I can say that the option of providing these missiles remains open, and the decision-making process within Germany is moving forward," noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

The talks with Burbok discussed the additional strengthening of Ukraineʼs air defense on the eve of the new winter season and possible attacks against the energy system.