A year after the liberation of Izyum, 57 victims of the mass burial remain unidentified

57 victims from the mass burial in Izyum have not yet been identified.

The spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Dmytro Chubenko told "Ukrinform" about this.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to identify 57 people. Regarding another 58 people, questionnaire data has been established, but there are no relatives of these victims to conduct a DNA examination," Chubenko noted.

According to him, in total, in the mass burial, 23 victims had fractures of the jaws, bones of the head, arms and ribs, 15 victims were shot, and 87 had explosive injuries. Fifteen bodies showed signs of torture — they were found with their hands tied and ropes around their necks.

Law enforcement officers inspected burials more than 100 times and ordered more than 450 different examinations to determine the causes of death.