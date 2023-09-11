MDI: After the special operation with Russian Mi-8s, the number of Russian soldiers willing to surrender increased by 70%

After the special operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) with the Russian Mi-8 helicopter, the number of Russian military personnel willing to surrender increased by 70%.

The representative of the MDI Andriy Yusov stated this on "Radio Svoboda".

According to him, the military is applying within the scope of the "I Want to Live" project.

"There is a run-up on the "I Want to Live" line, in particular, and on other communication channels. After the successful operation "Synitsa" with the Mi-8 and the pilot, letʼs say, the number of servicemen of the Russian army who are considering a similar scenario for themselves has increased. Regarding applications for the "I Want to Live" state project, the number become higher by approximately 70% in a day," Yusov noted.