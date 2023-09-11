The occupiers massively shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. The Air Defense repelled the attack

At night and in the morning, the Russians massively bombarded Dnipropetrovsk region. Artillery, guided missiles and kamikaze drones were deployed. 11 Shahed drones were shot down over the area.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak writes about this.

A fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih area due to a missile strike. In the Hrechani Pody community, private houses were damaged, there is also destruction in the Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Myrove communities. There are no victims so far.

The Air Force, meanwhile, reports the downing of 12 Shahed. They flew in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russians also used tactical aviation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, launching X-31P anti-radar missiles and X-59 guided air missiles from Su-34/Su-35 aircraft. In advance, without loss, the information is clarified.