Two volunteers from Spain and Canada were killed in Ukraine under Russian fire

In the Donetsk region, in the area of the city of Chasiv Yar, two volunteers — from Spain and Canada — were killed by the shelling of the Russians.

As El Mundo writes, it happened on Saturday, September 9, on the way to Bakhmut. Four volunteers traveled by car from Sloviansk to Ivanivskyi to talk with residents affected by shelling and assess their needs.

Previously, a Russian anti-tank guided missile hit the car on the road 8 km from Ivanovo. Canadian Anthony Ihnat and Spaniard Emma Igual died. Two more volunteers — German Ruben Mavik and Swede Johan Matias Tir — have severe shrapnel wounds and burns.

The death of the Spanish woman was confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Jose Manuel Albarez, but he did not name her. Earlier, the organization Road2Relief ("Road of help"), headed by Igual, reported the death of the Canadian, and Igualʼs status was called "unknown".