The president of Brazil said that he will not arrest Putin if he comes to the G20 summit in this country

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in an interview with Firstpost that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

"I believe that Putin can easily go to Brazil. If I am the president of Brazil and he comes to Brazil, he will not be arrested under any circumstances," he said.

Putin did not go to this yearʼs G20 summit, which is taking place in India on September 9-10.