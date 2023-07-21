The government of South Africa did apply to the court for a warrant for Putinʼs arrest

The government of the South African Republic has officially applied to the court for an arrest warrant for Putin in case he arrives in the country.

This was reported by the main opposition party of South Africa "Democratic Alliance".

"South Africa’s National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) on 17 July 2023 received a formal request from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development for the issuance of a warrant to arrest Putin," the message reads.

The countryʼs Justice Department received the documents about the ICC warrant back in May and, as it admitted in a statement to the court, it should have immediately sent them to Batohi, but instead decided to initiate a consultation procedure with the court in The Hague.

At that time, South African and Russian officials publicly stated that Putin could come to the BRICS summit in the Republic of South Africa, despite the ICC warrant (and South Africa is a party to the court and is obliged to comply with it).