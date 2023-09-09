The British governmentʼs minister for European affairs, Leo Doherty, says that Great Britain is studying different ways to create a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, both international and hybrid.

Doherty said this in a comment to a Babel correspondent on the sidelines of the YES annual meeting.

“We are very focused on exploring the correct legal pathways to any tribunal. This is the most important thing, because if there is no stable legal basis, then such a tribunal will not be a viable and useful mechanism," he explained.

Doherty could not answer the question of whether it is worth creating a tribunal format that would make it impossible to prosecute the president, foreign minister and prime minister of Russia for the crime of aggression.

"I cannot give a definitive answer yet, because we are still studying these issues. But we, like no other country, strive to support justice for the victims of war crimes in Ukraine," he added.