The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine “corrected” the final communique of the G20 summit

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko commented on the final joint declaration of the G20 countries at the summit in India.

Nikolenko believes that the G20 has nothing to be proud of in terms of Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.

"Obviously, the participation of the Ukrainian side would allow the participants to better understand the situation. The principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" remains as key as ever," the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

He suggested changing the main elements of the text to make them "closer to reality." This is how Nikolenko "corrected" the document:

In the original it was written: "All states must act in a manner with purposes and principles of UN Charter in its entirety. Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs. There were different views and assessments of the situation."

Nikolenko proposed to replace the wording "All countries" with "Russia", and "war in Ukraine" with "war against Ukraine". And in the sentence "Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," according to the spokesman, there is also a lack of clarification that Russia can use nuclear weapons.

Nikolenko would also like the members of the G20 to call on Moscow to stop armed aggression against Ukraine immediately.