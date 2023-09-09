Reuters: Every year, Russia will be able to produce 2 million shells, but it will not be enough

Presumably, Russia can increase the production of artillery ammunition to 2 million shells per year, but this will not be enough to cover the Kremlinʼs needs for the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by an anonymous Western official to Reuters.

According to his estimates, in 2022, Russia released 10-11 million projectiles over Ukraine.

"Thatʼs the predicament theyʼve got. If you expended 10 million rounds last year and youʼre in the middle of a fight and you can only produce 1 to 2 million rounds a year, I donʼt think thatʼs a very strong position," said the agencyʼs interlocutor.

According to him, Moscow will also be able to produce about 200 tanks per year — this is twice as much as the previous estimates of the West. But the Western official assured that this is not enough either.

"When youʼve lost 2,000 tanks, youʼve got a decade before you get to where you started," he said, adding that Russia also lost 4,000 armored fighting vehicles, more than 100 aircraft and 270,000 soldiers killed and wounded.